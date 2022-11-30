CLEONA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cleona Borough, Lebanon County has been arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a Lebanon County hardware store.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) was notified by the owners of Long Machine and Tool-G Force transmissions of suspicious activity going on within their business.

The owners had a concern that products were being sold and shipped by Paul Long and he was keeping all the proceeds. Long has no relation to the owners of the business.

Troopers began to investigate and found that from January 2020 to September 2022, approximately 106 packages were shipped using the company’s UPS account. None of the packages had an accompanying invoice as required by the company.

Further investigation revealed that Long was allegedly conducting business on the company’s behalf and selling their products while having customers pay him to his personal PayPal account.

The proceeds from these transactions totaled over $100,000.

PSP Jonestown’s Criminal Investigation Unit issued an arrest warrant for Long for theft of movable property, which is a third-degree felony.

A preliminary hearing was held before District Judge Ditzler and bail was set at $100,000. Long was unable to post bail and was committed to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.