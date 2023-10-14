(WHTM) – According to Pennsylvania Capital Police, Richard Blandy, 56, of South Lebanon Township was apprehended and charged for criminal actions committed at the steps of the Pennsylvania Capital following a rally on Friday, October 13.

Blandy allegedly approached a group of organizers around 6:24 p.m. on Friday while in his vehicle and allegedly yelled racial slurs police say Blandy also allegedly pointed a firearm at the group.

Blandy fled in his vehicle while police attempted to pursue him on foot and police say that he allegedly committed several traffic violations while fleeing.

Police obtained video and talked with eyewitnesses about the incident and found Blandy’s vehicle’s registration plate number which led them to his address.

The information obtained helped the South Lebanon Township Police in apprehending Blandy and recovering the firearm around 7:30 p.m.

“Using information provided by eyewitnesses and a video of the crime, we were able to get the investigation immediately underway and have the suspect in custody within an hour of the crime taking place,” Jacob said. “I also want to give special thanks to the Pennsylvania State Police and South Lebanon Township Police Department for working with us to take the suspect into custody without incident.”

Blandy is being charged with ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats, simple assault by physical menace, and various traffic violations.