LEBANON COUNTY, Pa (WHTM)– The suspect in a Lebanon County gas station robbery was arrested after police say an employee was able to identify them as a regular customer.

Omar Miranda, 19, of Lebanon, is accused of robbing the S. 12th Street Sunoco on Sunday, Sept. 19. Lebanon Police say Miranda allegedly threatened the cashier by pointing the gun at them.

The cashier, police wrote, was able to identify Miranda in a photo line-up because he was a regular customer.

According to police, Miranda was found walking and he reportedly said “y’all can’t charge me with the gun because I don’t have it on me and you didn’t find it on me.” Miranda told police that the gun was in a safe and secure spot, but did not specify where, according to an affidavit.

Miranda faces a felony charge of robbery and a person not allowed to possess a firearm.

Miranda is currently locked up in Lebanon County Prison with bail set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28.

It was noted by police that Miranda’s criminal background showed that he pleaded guilty in September and in February for robbery.