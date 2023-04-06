SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a local sandwich shop and breaking a natural gas line.

South Londonderry Township Police say officers responded to Stuff’D Steaks and Hoagies around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm and found significant damage to the business.

Police say items were taken from the business and potentially flammable liquids were poured onto the floor. Firefighters were also called due to the “intentionally broken” natural gas line.

Police say Collin Potter of Palmyra has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and failure to prevent catastrophe.

Potter, 21, was held on $100,000 bail, according to police.