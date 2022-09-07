HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man has been charged after a sexual assault investigation in Derry Township.

According to Derry Township Police, Breydan Barbaretta, 20, was taken into custody on August 26 on an arrest warrant in connection to an alleged sex offense in Hershey.

Police say the alleged incident happened on the 1700 block of E. Chocolate Ave. in Hershey on July 11, 2022, when Barbaretta allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl whom he met on social media.

Court records say Barbaretta, of Jonestown, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor sex offense, and corruption of minors. His bail was set at $10,000 in Dauphin County with a virtual hearing scheduled for September 20.