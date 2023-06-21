LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Tyler Singer, 27, was arrested on June 20, almost one year after Palmyra police responded to a fatal drug overdose on July 16, 2022.

Palmyra Police say their investigation determined that Singer had allegedly delivered fentanyl to the victim multiple times, including one hour before the victim’s death.

According to Palmyra Police, the autopsy showed the male victim died of fentanyl and morphine toxicity and that the victim had enough fentanyl in his system to cause the death of nearly 30 adults.

Singer is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and involuntary manslaughter.

He was arraigned on June 21 by District Judge Kim Wolf and in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility with bail set to $500,000. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 29.