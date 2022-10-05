LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man has been indicted on over 100 COVID-19 unemployment fraud charges.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Stacy Taylor was indicted by a federal grand jury on 52 counts of wire fraud and 52 counts of mail fraud.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that Taylor illegally obtained Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits between March 21, 2020, and December 30, 2020. The false pretenses were allegedly made to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and the Employment Development Department for the State of California,

The unemployment benefits were designated “for individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended unemployment benefits.”

The United States Attorney’s Office did not disclose how much unemployment benefits Taylor allegedly received.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each of these offenses is 20 years of

imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

“An important part of the mission of the Office of Inspector General is to investigate

allegations of fraud related to unemployment insurance programs. We will continue to work with

the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and our law enforcement partners to

investigate these types of allegations”, stated Syreeta Scott, Special Agent-in-Charge of the

Philadelphia Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector

General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania Department of Probation/Parole,

the Lebanon County Drug Task Force, and the Lebanon City Police Department. Assistant U.S.

Attorney Jaime M. Keating is prosecuting the case.