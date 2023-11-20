PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon County are looking for the driver they say was involved in a hit and run.

Palmyra Police said that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, a white sedan hit a man at the intersection of East Cherry Street and South Forge Road in Palmyra. The driver then took off, and police said that the man was not injured.

Police are still investigating to try to find the identity of the driver of the sedan, which sustained damage to the driver’s side headlight.

Courtesy of Palmyra Police

Police are asking that if anyone is able to identify the vehicle (or driver) listed in the video, you are asked to contact the Palmyra Borough PD at 717-838-8189 or by clicking here.