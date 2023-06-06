LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Another local community has joined the list to impose a burn ban due to the increased risk of wildfires from the dry weather.

Lebanon County Commissioners announced on Tuesday that a burn ban for the county will begin Thursday at noon, joining one other county on the list to impose a ban this week.

Since there has been an increase in uncontrolled wildfires and fire departments have been using significant resources, municipal fire chiefs gave the county their support for the ban, the commissioners said.

The ban on “open burning” will be in effect for 30 days, with an expiration date of July 8, unless an extension is granted.

“Open burning” is defined as the ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material such as garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, outdoors in a burn barrel or on the ground. Propane or gas stoves, charcoal grills, or the use of tobacco do not fall under the ban.

York County on Monday enacted a burn ban and a borough in Adams County began one today.

A red flag warning was also issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday, meaning that the risk of fire is increased.