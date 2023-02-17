LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People come to Lebanon County from far and wide every year to watch the annual snow geese migration, and this year there are even more activities.

Middle Creek Wildlife Management and Visit Lebanon Valley are offering an itinerary highlighting nearby restaurants and other attractions like the Cornwall Iron Furnace.

“There’s so many people literally flocking, a bad pun, flocking to Middle Creek Wildlife area to see these geese, that we thought wouldn’t it be nice to keep them in the Lebanon County,” said Jennifer Kuzo, President of Visit Lebanon Valley.

Tourism supports the area and the visitors center is funded by taxes from overnight hotel stays.