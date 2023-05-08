PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County woman has been charged with misdemeanor “fortune telling” after a fraud investigation in Palmyra.

According to Palmyra Borough Police, on March 2 officers met someone who alleged they were charged $500 for services at Psychic World that were not provided to her.

The alleged victim also told police the business continued to contact her for more money.

On April 27, police say a criminal complaint was filed against Billie Mitchell for misdemeanor fortune telling and theft by deception.

According to Pennsylvania law, a person may be found guilty of a third degree misdemeanor for future telling if they “pretends for gain or lucre, to tell fortunes or predict future events, by cards, tokens, the inspection of the head or hands of any person, or by the age of anyone, or by consulting the movements of the heavenly bodies, or in any other manner, or for gain or lucre, pretends to effect any purpose by spells, charms, necromancy, or incantation, or advises the taking or administering of what are commonly called love powders or potions, or prepares the same to be taken or administered, or publishes by card, circular, sign, newspaper or other means that he can predict future events, or for gain or lucre, pretends to enable anyone to get or to recover stolen property, or to tell where lost property is, or to stop bad luck, or to give good luck, or to put bad luck on a person or animal, or to stop or injure the business or health of a person or shorten his life, or to give success in business, enterprise, speculation, and games of chance, or to win the affection of a person, or to make one person marry another, or to induce a person to make or alter a will, or to tell where money or other property is hidden, or to tell where to dig for treasure, or to make a person to dispose of property in favor of another.”

The statute is listed under Pennsylvania’s “sports and amusements” chapter with businesses including billiards, horse racing, athlete agents, and theaters. According to The Tribune-Democrat, the law has been on the books in Pennsylvania since at least 1861.

According to a Facebook page, Psychic World offers “psychic readings. Pet readings. Chakra balancing. Reiki healer. And so much more.”

According to court records, Mitchell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in late May.