LEBANON CO, Pa. (WHTM) – We first introduced Chloe Hains about a year ago, when she became a private pilot at 17 years old.

Since then, she has accomplished multiple things, most notably being appointed into the U.S. Naval Academy, United States Military Academy, and the United States Air Force Academy.

Chloe Hains will be heading to the Naval Academy in June, to further her career in becoming a pilot while serving her country.

“I was just at work the other day talking about her accomplishments and people they just stare at me with their mouths to the ground,” said Chloe’s older sister, Olivia.

Her family, decked out in Navy gear, said there are no words to describe how proud they are.

“We were probably screaming,” said Chloe’s Mom and Dad, Leanne and Brian Hains, after receiving her appointment.

Her family, just missing her brother, said Chloe was never your average teenager, always leading her own way, creating her own path, even playing ice hockey on the boys’ team in high school.

“You know, she held her own,” said Leanne.

And she will continue to do so at the Naval Academy where her family said, while laughing, they are not worried about her flying, more so the driving.

Chloe said she is ready; her nerves are left before hitting the tarmac.

“We are really lucky to have the rights and freedoms that we do have, I wanted to pass on the rights that were given to me by the generations before me, so that generations after me can have those same rights,” said Chloe.