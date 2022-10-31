LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station on Sunday morning.

Police say at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 officers responded to the Gulf gas station on 1201 Cumberland Street. The clerk told police a man approached the checkout counter saying he had a gun and demanded money.

A weapon was not displayed, but the man fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the man was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark blue winter coat, a gray beanie, and a vendetta white plastic mask.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.