LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a military presence at Lebanon High School on Thursday.

Cadets with the Junior ROTC program organized a demonstration of military services for the student body. The National Guard flew in a helicopter, the Army provided a tactical vehicle and the Marines brought in a working K9, all to give students an appreciation of military service.

“Today I am really looking forward to seeing how things get set up and that giant helicopter back there,” said Payton Mazza, a 9th-grade JROTC Cadet.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity that students have a chance to take a look at a potential career in the military and specialize in a variety of areas that will be important for the military, the service to our country, but also beyond that when students decide to move into the private sector,” said State Rep. Dr. John Schlegel.

This is the first year for JROTC at Lebanon High School.