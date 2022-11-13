LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon City man was arrested in connection to multiple business robberies over the past two weeks.

Lebanon City Police say on November 12 they responded to Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery and the Cumberland Street T- Mobile Store for reported robberies within four hours.

The suspect fled the T-Mobile store with an undetermined amount of cash, and no cash was taken from the grocery store.

Surveillance video from both locations and the surrounding area to identify a suspect.

Lebanon Police say Joel Weise, 19, was charged with robbery in connection to the T-Mobile & Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery incidents. Weise was located at his residence and was carcerated in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Lebanon Police continued their investigation and have accused Weise of also committing the robberies at the Cumberland Street Gulf Gas Station on Oct. 30, the South Lincoln Ave Turkey Hill on Nov. 6 and 7, and the East Lehman Street Smoke and Chill on November 6.

The Lebanon City Police Department was assisted during the investigation by the Lebanon County Drug Task Force.

Anyone with additional information concerning any of these robberies is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-6611.