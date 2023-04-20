HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 34-year-old Lebanon man was charged with extortion by interstate communication on April 7, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, John Zayas allegedly tried to extort money from a victim between Sept. 5, 2022, and Oct. 20, 2022, by allegedly making threats to the victim’s reputation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, and Assistant United States Attorney Christian T. Haugsby is prosecuting.

The maximum penalty for the extortion charge is two years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.