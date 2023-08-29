LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A driver involved in a deadly February crash in Lebanon County was under the influence before the wreck, according to police.

Rubin Montero, 21, of Lebanon, faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, and misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, and DUI charges, online court documents show.

South Lebanon Township Police said it was right before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 when they were called to the intersection of East Walnut Street and East Cumberland Street for a fatal crash.

Police said that 25-year-old Josha Bartal of Lebanon died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

An investigation was launched, and it was discovered that Montero was allegedly driving under the influence when the crash happened.

Montero also faces two summary counts of reckless driving and careless driving causing an unintentional death.

Montero is currently locked up in Lebanon County Prison on cash bail set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.