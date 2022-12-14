SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 26-year-old Lebanon man was indicted by a grand jury after allegedly attempting to entice a child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The indictment alleges that Mason Morey used the internet to entice a minor to engage in sex acts at some point between Nov. 28, 2022, and Dec. 8, 2022, in Luzerne County.

The investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative that aims to combat the sexual exploitation of children.

The maximum penalty for attempted enticement of children is life in prison, a term of supervised release after imprisonment, and a fine.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Assistant U.S.

Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.