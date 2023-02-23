SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man was indicted for allegedly producing images and video of child pornography.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mason Morey, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of attempted online enticement and 14 counts of production of child pornography.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the superseding indictment alleges that between November 28, 2022, and December 8, 2022, Morey used the internet to attempt to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The U.S. Attorney’s office also alleges that on December 7, 2022, Morey produced images and videos of child pornography.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested Morey on December 8, 2022, on the attempted online enticement charge in Wilkes-Barre.

Following an initial appearance on the charge, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph F. Saporito, Jr. ordered Morey to be detained pending trial on the charge.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.