LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man has been charged with homicide after a man was fatally shot on Thursday.

Lebanon City Police say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Lehman St. shortly before 5 p.m. Police say they found the 30-year-old Lebanon man with gunshot wounds and that he died at a Dauphin County medical facility.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the investigation, police say they interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video to identify a suspect. Police believe the shooting was a result of a long and ongoing argument between the men.

On March 10, Juan Delgado Rodriguez was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in Schuylkill County. He’s been charged with criminal homicide, person not to posses/use firearms, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are interested in speaking with any more witnesses or anyone with information.