LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon man was sentenced Tuesday for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Jorge Roque Jr., 35, was arrested in Lebanon in December 2021 in connection with a shooting investigation.

When he was arrested, Roque Jr. was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, and an additional loaded magazine.

Roque Jr. was sentenced to 90 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby prosecuted the case.