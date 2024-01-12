(WHTM) – A Lebanon man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for cocaine trafficking and firearm offenses.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania stated that Warionex Martinez-Medina, 35, of Lebanon was sentenced on Friday for the attempt to possess with intent to distribute around two kilograms of cocaine and possessing a firearm.

Martinez-Medina admitted to accepting a package that he believed contained two kilograms of cocaine, stated the U.S. Attorney’s office.

When a search warrant was executed at Martinez-Medina’s residence in Lebanon by law enforcement, they found a loaded handgun, drug-packaging materials, and over $123,000.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania

State Police.