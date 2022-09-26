LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers with the Lebanon City Police Department responded to the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital on Sept. 25, around 1:47 a.m., after hospital workers reported a 47-year-old man with stab wounds.

The man, who is from Lebanon, was transferred to another medical facility for his stab wounds. He is currently recovering from his injuries. Family members drove the victim to the hospital and medical staff contacted the police.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

As of Sept. 26, police have not been able to interview the victim and cannot determine where the stabbing happened.

Police were told that the stabbing happened near 12th and Uhler Streets, but no confirmed crime scene has been established. The police are not certain that the stabbing happened in Lebanon City.

Anyone with information about a stabbing is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.