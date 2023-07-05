LEBANON COUNTY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), two more counties have introduced text-to-911.

Anyone in Lebanon and Northumberland counties can now send text messages to 911 and receive the help they need.

PEMA also noted that 63 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania have text-to-911. The four counties without the feature — Bradford, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Wyoming — are planned to be added in the future.