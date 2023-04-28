(WHTM) — The Red Cross is trying to keep Midstate families safe in the event of a house fire.

Volunteers spent today in Lebanon installing about 200 free smoke alarms. Firefighters say it’s critical to have working smoke alarms.

You might have less than two minutes to escape if there is a fire and the warning from a smoke alarm could make all the difference.

“This is part of our effort to do more in the preparedness space. You really get to talk to with the individuals in the homes and they say, ‘Oh, well these haven’t worked in years,’ or, ‘I saw that you guys were coming around, so I was waiting for you to come and install smoke alarms,’ so it’s a really meaningful experience,” said Laura Burke, executive director for the American Red Cross Central Pa. Chapter.

In addition to smoke alarms, the red cross also helps families develop a fire safety plan