LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings.

Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m.

A second shooting took place on the 400 block of North 6th Street on Feb. 7.

Both shooting victims were 39-year-old men who were shot in the leg, per a police report.

Lebanon Police say Alex Torres-Santo was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending.

Torres-Santos’ bail was set at $100,000 and he remains in the Lebanon County Prison.

Both shootings are currently being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department.