LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon City Police say a man was captured after jumping out of a business window during a burglary investigation.

On March 14 at 11 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of South 7th Street for a burglary in progress after a neighbor reported a suspect breaking a window and entering a building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lebanon Police say while officers were at the scene they observed a bag being thrown out of a window and seconds later a man jumped out of the building.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Trenton Naugle from Lebanon with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. He was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking Facility and arraigned by District Magistrate Ditzler.

Naugle’s bail was set at $20,000 and he is currently being held at the Lebanon County Correctional facility.

The investigation is ongoing and the Lebanon City Police are interested in speaking with any witnesses or anyone with additional information.