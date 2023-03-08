Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Check under your bed for that library book you may have checked out years ago.

Lebanon Police charged four residents after they allegedly failed to return library property.

Lebanon City Police say the four residents charged “retained property belonging to the Lebanon Community Library after 30 days’ notice to return said property”

Lebanon Police say the four people were each charged with one summary count of Retention of library property after notice to return.

According to Pennsylvania law, “a person is guilty of a summary offense if he retains any book, pamphlet, magazine, newspaper, manuscript, map or other property belonging in, or to, or on deposit with, any library open to the public or any part thereof, for a period exceeding 30 days after such library has given written notice to return the same.”

Any fines potentially imposed by a judge would be paid over to the Lebanon Community Library.