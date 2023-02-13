LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Police say that around 3:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Willow St for a report of gunshots fired. Upon arrival police located several shell casings in the street.

An investigation determined that a vehicle had been hit by gunfire, however, no gunshot victims were located.

Witnesses observed two males in a dark colored vehicle leaving the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.