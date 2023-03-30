LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon community will gather Friday morning to remember and honor Lt. William Lebo, who lost his life in the line of duty one year ago while responding to a domestic incident.

On March 31, former and current Lebanon Police officers will solemnly walk Lt. Lebo’s daily route to work with the public invited to stand along the procession.

The route begins at Southwest Park at 8 a.m. with officers walking east on Washington Street, north on 12th Street, and southeasterly on the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail to the 8th Street Trail Head.

Lebanon Police

The walk will continue north on S. 8th Street, continuing north on 8th Street to Cumberland Street, and head east on Cumberland Street to City Hall located at 735 Cumberland Street.

Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello will provide a Remembrance Wreath to members of the County Sheriff and Probation Departments who responded to the scene on March 31, 2022.

Lt. Lebo’s wife Lora will also receive the Medal of Honor in acknowledgement of her husband’s sacrifice after 40 years of service in Lebanon.

Last year the family of Lt. Lebo established the William D. Lebo Memorial Foundation for the “growth and development of officer leadership and the support of the City of Lebanon in memory of Lt. William Lebo.”

In November Mayor Capello announced the foundation donated $18,000 to the Lebanon City Police Department.

abc27 will have additional coverage Friday on the anniversary of Lt. Lebo’s passing