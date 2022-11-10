LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend.

Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.

Wright has held many titles throughout her pageant career including Miss Delaware USA 2002, Mrs. Maryland International, Mrs. Pennsylvania International, Mrs. Galaxy, Miss Pennsylvania for America 2020, and Ms. United World 2022.

Wright is very active in her community and discovered her passion for community service through a pageant competition. She made over 1,200 appearances with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girl Scouts of America, Veterans Affairs, Girls on the Run, Special Olympics, American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, DARE, and more.

Wright has made it her mission to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. She has been actively working with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation since 2009 and has raised almost a million dollars for the childhood cancer organization.

The International United Miss Organization bases its system around the aspect of personal judges’ interviews, community service, and involvement, as well as pose and personality. Wright competed in this competition and not only won the state title, but also won the optional talent competition, photogenic award, and community service involvement award.

Wright will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.

Currently, Wright is residing in Lebanon with her family. She is the Director of Lebanon and Lancaster Counties for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. She loves Disney and operates her own Disney Vacation Planning business where she helps families plan vacations.

If you are interested in sponsoring Wright on her journey to the International Pageant, you can contact her at DeborahWright2010@gmail.com.