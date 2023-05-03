LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the Lebanon City Police Department, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Lebanon on Wednesday, May 3.

Officers with the LCPD were sent to the 100 block of Jones Street at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found a man who had been shot, according to a police report.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in Dauphin County, but ultimately died from his injuries.

A second person that was near the victim was arrested without incident, as detailed in a police report.

After the investigation was launched, police believe the shooting started as a verbal argument that escalated and that the person arrested and the victim know each other. Police say they reviewed several video sources and witnesses were interviewed.

The LCPD recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting and do not think the incident was random.