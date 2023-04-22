LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police say man is in custody after allegedly robbing the Montro Grocery – Bodega store on Friday night.

According to Lebanon City Police, several people standing outside the store were attempting to get an officers attention around 11:30 p.m. after a robbery.

Police say the witnesses directed the officer in the direction that the suspect fled after the stores clerk was shot.

According to police 34-year-old Jorge Pereira-Sepulveda of Lebanon was taken into custody and is awaiting arraignment on robbery, assault, and firearm charges.

The store clerk was transported to a Dauphin County medical facility for treatment on a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.