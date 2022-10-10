LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A brand-new Target will be opening to the public on Sunday, November 6, according to a press release. This opening will be just in time for all you black Friday shoppers.

This Target is going to be on the larger side, reaching 117,000 square feet – the average store being 130,000 square feet, according to Target Corporate’s webpage.

The new Target still has six open positions spanning from sales, stocking, and cashiering.

The new target can be found on Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042 – between Lowes Home Improvement and Infinito’s Pizza Buffet.