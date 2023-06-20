LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Transit is looking to update its service route and they are also looking for feedback.

A PennDOT funded Service Review began in the county last year. The previous one was done in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but there have been many changes to the population, employment base and travel patterns since.

Because of the recent service review, the Lebanon Transit was recommended to make changes to its route to reduce service in areas with few riders, connect routes to new destinations or to avoid turns that can cause delays or pose potential safety hazards.

The proposed route would extend to serve Lebanon County Expo Center and businesses on Springwood Drive as well as eliminate a portion of the route on Oak Street and on South 22nd Street south of Walnut Street.

The proposed route can be viewed online and the public can submit comments.