LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has named the Lebanon VA Medical Center the top VA Medical Center in the United States for patient experience.

The facility won the award during the annual VA Customer Experience Symposium held on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. The facility achieved the highest overall combined patient experience as an employee experience scores of complexity level 2 facilities in the Veterans Health Administration.

“It’s a great day when the actions, culture, and outcomes of our staff are recognized and honored at a national level. The Best in VA Overall Experience Award is like the Oscar, Emmy, or Grammy awards. It’s a reaffirmation for years of excellence and demonstrates great achievements are possible with excellent teamwork,” Lebanon VA Medical Center and Executive Director Jeffery A. Bailer

This is the third year in a row the Coal Veterans healthcare system has received this award.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, click here.