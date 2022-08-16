ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The president of Lebanon Valley College, Dr. James M. MacLaren, announced the College will be receiving a $5 million grant to establish the Katherine J. Bishop Fund for Global Study.

This grant will be established through a donor-advised fund at Vanguard Charitable and will create a $4.5 million endowed fund and will provide $500,000 in current-use funds that will begin helping students as early as the Fall 2022 semester.

Katherine J. Bishop is the CEO, president, and chairperson of Lebanon Seaboard Corporation. Bishop has also been a member of the College’s Board of Trustees since 1988 and has served several times as vice-chair of the board.

The Katherine J. Bishop Fund will support four College initiatives once it is fully endowed. The Bishop Fund will:

Provide grants to students, especially students from higher-need families, to help mitigate travel cost and other barriers associated with studying abroad

Allow the College to increase the amount of short-term, study-abroad courses offered over summer and winter break

Enable the College to increase its one-week study abroad opportunities that augment semester-long courses

Enhance and expand cultural exchanges through global university partnerships like the College’s existing collaboration with Queens University in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“My two study abroad experiences were very impactful parts of my undergraduate education,” said Bishop. “I learned that not everyone does things as we do in the United States. It doesn’t make either culture right or wrong, just different. That understanding of differences has continued to inform my interactions with other people throughout my adult life. I am happy to provide that learning opportunity to future generations of Lebanon Valley College students through this endowed fund.”