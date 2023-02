LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Valley Mall is helping to make a prom a bit more affordable.

The mall will be hosting their 14th annual prom dress sale this Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event is put on by the non-profit Glass Slipper Project, which sells gently used prom gowns for just ten dollars.

High school students can purchase up to two dresses. They’ll need to show a school ID as well as cash or check.