ABC27
Please enter a search term.
PennDOT is holding a series of job fairs across the Midstate to fill positions for the upcoming winter season.
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. …
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) -- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating an incident where a teenager was sexually assaulted by three suspects. According …
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720, more than half a century before the Declaration of Independence was signed and almost …