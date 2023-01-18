LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Police say that around 5:30 p.m., officers with Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the 39-year-old who had a single gunshot wound to his leg.

The man stated that he was involved in an argument between two other people while walking in the park. One of the individuals the man was arguing with allegedly shot him during the altercation. The man was taken to Hershey Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated. Police do not believe this was a random act of gun violence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-6611.