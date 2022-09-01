YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Lebanon City during the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to a release from the Lebanon City Police Department, at around 8:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the area in the 30 block of Eighth Street for an incident that may have involved a victim being stabbed.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim and suspect were no longer at the scene, however, police found blood evidence and were provided information from a witness in which in the suspect was identified.

Hours later, police located the 17-year-old boy at a local medical facility being treated under a false name he had given medical staff and police. The boy was identified as it was learned that he was wanted by Lebanon County Juvenile Probation. The victim is expected to recover.

Police have charged and are looking for 19-year-old Gabrel Colon from Lebanon with two counts of aggravated assault. Colon is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 120 pounds. Police have a warrant for his arrest,.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Colon, please call the Lebanon City Police at 717- 272- 2054.