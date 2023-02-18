PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a multi-family home in Palmyra on Saturday, Feb. 18.

According to Palmyra Fire Chief David Dugan, crews were dispatched around 3:17 a.m. to the 300 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. When crews arrived, they encountered heavy flames and the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

As a result of the fire, six adults and one child were displaced. No injuries were reported due to the fire.

Photo: Dustin Weese

Photo: Dustin Weese

Photo: Dustin Weese

Photo: Dustin Weese

Photo: Dustin Weese

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has investigated the fire and concluded that the fire was not suspicious in nature. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced at this time.