PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Over 75 cars were on display for the 37th annual Corvette Show which benefits a good cause.

The Corvette Show was held at Klick Lewis Chevrolet in Palmyra.

All proceeds from the show go to Operation Veterans’ Hope and the Work-2-Stay Program.

It gives homeless veterans a place to stay and the opportunity to work in the non-profit’s thrift store.

Operation Veterans’ Hope says events like this help keep the program running.

Jeffrey Swank, Board Member for Operation Veterans’ Hope said, “We are greatly appreciative of any help and assistance we can get, we are 100 percent volunteer, all money that comes in goes straight to the program.”

David Rodney of the Central Pennsylvania Corvette Club said, “It’s part of our duty to give back to the community and that’s why we choose a charity each year for this show.”

The Central Pennsylvania Corvette Club chooses a new charity or non-profit each year.

Operation Veterans’ Hope is located in Mouth Holly Springs in Cumberland County.