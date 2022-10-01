MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An apartment was damaged by an early morning fire on Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to fire officials, crews were called at 7:20 a.m. to a fire on the unit block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown Borough.

The fire was contained to the downstairs unit and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal determined that the fire was considered an accidental electrical fire.

One person in an upstairs unit went to the hospital for smoke inhalation but went by way of their own personal vehicle.

No one else was injured or killed in the fire.