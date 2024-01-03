FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Indiantown Gap has announced a procedure change when entering through the main Access Control Point (ACP).

Beginning Jan. 15, all people entering the center must present a complaint identification card, which includes a Department of Defense Common Access Card (CAC) or a valid state- or federally-issued ID that has previously been entered into the ACP’s scanning system.

Anyone who does not have the above items must go into the visitor’s center. That is where the personnel working in the visitor center will scan the bar code on the ID to check the identity and background of the individual.

They will then be issued a pass once they are cleared. They will then present the pass when they pass through the gate.

In addition, a temporary ACP will open on Quartermaster Road located on the east end of the center, and will be for employees only. All visitors and delivery drivers must use the main ACP.