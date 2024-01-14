LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has issued a Cold Blue Alert due to cold temperatures in the area.

The Code Blue Alert is from Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. This is due to wind chills being forecasted to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

During a Code Blue Alert, those who are homeless are encouraged to contact the organizations that are listed below to help find temporary overnight accommodations.

Lebanon County Crisis Intervention 209 Hathaway Park, Lebanon, PA 17042 717-274-3363

Lebanon County Community Action Partnership 220 E Lehman St, Lebanon, PA 17046 717-273-9328



The alert is issued when the temperature is predicted to fall below 20 degrees for a sustained period of two hours or more. It can also be issued if the windchill is predicted to be at or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit for two or more hours.