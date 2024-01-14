LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has issued a Cold Blue Alert due to cold temperatures in the area.

The Code Blue Alert is from Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. This is due to wind chills being forecasted to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

During a Code Blue Alert, those who are homeless are encouraged to contact the organizations that are listed below to help find temporary overnight accommodations.

  • Lebanon County Crisis Intervention
    • 209 Hathaway Park,
    • Lebanon, PA 17042
    • 717-274-3363
  • Lebanon County Community Action Partnership
    • 220 E Lehman St,
    • Lebanon, PA 17046
    • 717-273-9328

The alert is issued when the temperature is predicted to fall below 20 degrees for a sustained period of two hours or more. It can also be issued if the windchill is predicted to be at or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit for two or more hours.