LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has issued a Cold Blue Alert due to cold temperatures in the area.
The Code Blue Alert is from Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. This is due to wind chills being forecasted to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
During a Code Blue Alert, those who are homeless are encouraged to contact the organizations that are listed below to help find temporary overnight accommodations.
- Lebanon County Crisis Intervention
- 209 Hathaway Park,
- Lebanon, PA 17042
- 717-274-3363
- Lebanon County Community Action Partnership
- 220 E Lehman St,
- Lebanon, PA 17046
- 717-273-9328
The alert is issued when the temperature is predicted to fall below 20 degrees for a sustained period of two hours or more. It can also be issued if the windchill is predicted to be at or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit for two or more hours.