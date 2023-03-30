LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The James Biever Police-Community Alliance (JBPCA) announced that they have been working with local groups in Lebanon to make Linus blankets that will be placed in every police squad car.

On March 31, volunteers will be joining in the Thompson Gym at Elizabethtown College to assemble the blankets. The blankets will then be donated to the James Biever Police-Community Alliance.

It is expected that over 200 blankets will be made from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Girl Scout Troops 71518 and 70430 from Palmyra, members from Cedar Crest High School Key Club, and students from Lebanon Valley College have helped to make the blankets as well.

These blankets will be kept in the local police department vehicles and given to children who are interacting with police as a result of experienced traumatic situations. Fifteen local police departments will be receiving two blankets per car.

Linus blankets are named after Linus van Pelt, the small boy who carries a comfort blanket in the Peanuts comic strip, by Charles Shulz.