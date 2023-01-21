SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County

According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.

Dengler said that the driver was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. No word on their condition at this time.

South Londonderry Township police are investigating the accident and the investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released at a later date, according to police.