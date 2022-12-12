LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named Mill 72 is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County.

Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in February 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller.

The cafe and bakery’s name, “Mill 72,” is representative of two things, according to its website:

“Mill” comes from the family’s last name, Miller, and also represents the family’s history of owning and working in a family-owned corn meal mill “72” represents the location of their bake shop & cafe along Manheim’s Rt. 72

Mill 72 offers many different food and beverage options to its customers — offering over 20 different specialty coffee/tea drinks, fresh baked pastries, all-day breakfast and lunch, salads, sandwiches, soups, and more, according to its website.

The cafe and bakery also have two other locations based in Manheim — one location offers a full food and beverage menu, whereas the smaller location by the Pleasant View Communities offers just drinks and pastries.

Mill 72’s Manheim locations can be found at:

45 N. Main St. (Full menu available)

544 N. Penryn Road (Just drinks and pastries)

According to Miller, the family decided on their new location in Lebanon County for a multitude of reasons, starting with being closer to one of their daughters who recently moved out to Lebanon. Mill 72 was also in need of more kitchen space due to growing demand for their products, which is why they chose to move into a 5,000-square-foot space.

With the opening of its third location, Mill 72 expects to create 12-15 mainly part-time jobs. According to Miller, the Lebanon Mill 72 has multiple available positions that they are hiring for, such as bakers, line cooks, and baristas.

Mill 72’s new location is expected to open in spring 2023, according to Miller. The new Mill 72 will be located on 1784 Quentin Road in Lebanon, right off of Rt. 72 — adding to the already increasingly noticeable development in that part of Lebanon. Currently, the family believes the new Mill 72 will share similar hours to their Manheim locations, which are:

Tuesday – Friday // 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays // 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“One of the things we really want others to know is that this is more than just a business for us,” Miller said. “This is a place for the community to gather and enjoy.”