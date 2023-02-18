LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s that time of year once again. St. Ceclia’s annual fastnacht sale began Saturday morning just after midnight.

The event celebrates Fastnacht day, which is an annual Pennsylvania Dutch celebration that falls on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, also known as Fat Tuesday. The tradition is to eat the very best foods before the Lenten fast.

Organizers stated that the first people in line showed up six hours before the doors opened.

The church expects a rather busy weekend.

“We had a guy who drove two and a half hours from New Jersey last night just to get them. there are not so many places that make them anymore, and we have just such longevity in what we’ve done that it’s just a big draw. We have a great product that everyone seems to like, we enjoy making it, we enjoy making it happen and I hope everybody has fun while they’re here,” Chairman of Fastnachts Ed Hicks said.

The church plans on making and selling over 84,000 Fasnachts through Sunday afternoon.